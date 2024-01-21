Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

