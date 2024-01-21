Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Saitama has a market capitalization of $57.96 million and $176,573.96 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saitama

Saitama is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,973,269,801.64. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00122379 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $204,454.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

