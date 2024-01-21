Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $2.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,634.47 or 1.00038890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011402 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00212929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

