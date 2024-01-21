BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $915.98 million and $25.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001394 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002108 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.