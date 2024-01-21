Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.01 billion and $690,515.36 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.17 or 0.00480971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.35263964 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $686,736.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

