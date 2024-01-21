Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

