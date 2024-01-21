Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cronos has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $6.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.