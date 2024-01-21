Fei USD Price Up 3.6% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $98,480.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99858729 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $93,700.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

