Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $694.97. 2,267,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $696.13. The company has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

