Citizens Business Bank Sells 273 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $628.58. 3,125,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,396. The company has a market cap of $596.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.80 and a 200 day moving average of $558.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

