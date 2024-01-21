Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,141 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,285,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,282. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

