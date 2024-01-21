Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 205.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

