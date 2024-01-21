Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.67 billion and $753,151.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,193,466,553 coins and its circulating supply is 88,193,432,902 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,196,412,412.40976 with 88,196,401,311.75497 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11104617 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,019,501.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

