WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0451

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $50,961.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00169306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002370 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

