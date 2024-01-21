COTI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, COTI has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $51.49 million and $4.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

