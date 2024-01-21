Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $363.31 million and approximately $922,476.17 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

