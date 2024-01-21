Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Reaches $35.84 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Algorand has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $35.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00079250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,225,852 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

