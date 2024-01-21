Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

