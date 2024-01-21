JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.