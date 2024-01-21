Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 31.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, reaching $421.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,325,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,781,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.92. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $275.71 and a fifty-two week high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.