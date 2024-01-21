Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

