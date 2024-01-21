Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

