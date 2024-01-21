Welch & Forbes LLC Has $58.89 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,863,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

