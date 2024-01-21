ASD Price Down 1.3% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.22 or 0.99946318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011401 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00215683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004107 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0491484 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,271,380.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

