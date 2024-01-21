Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $1.08 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.85977 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07694169 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $802,372.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

