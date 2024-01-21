Myria Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.97 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Myria has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,900,726,052.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00715812 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,780,618.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

