Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $300.53. 4,250,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $301.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

