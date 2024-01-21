Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

INTC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 55,979,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,515,652. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

