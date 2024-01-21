Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $67.29 on Friday, hitting $1,211.20. 5,307,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,657. The stock has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,044.21 and its 200 day moving average is $928.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,217.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

