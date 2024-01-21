Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $149.20. 2,051,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,363. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

