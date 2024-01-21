Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $611.55. 3,755,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,050. The stock has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

