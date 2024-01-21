Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Numeraire has a total market cap of $114.06 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $18.54 or 0.00044532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,762,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,150,934 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

