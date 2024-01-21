Substratum Trading 55.7% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $56.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00019011 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.14 or 0.99983462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011404 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00215598 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.