ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $701,485.80 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00057259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

