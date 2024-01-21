Orcam Financial Group Sells 171 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $275.71 and a 1 year high of $421.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.