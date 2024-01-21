Head to Head Survey: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) and Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Bilfinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.24 billion 1.73 $245.80 million $5.88 13.52 Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -26.68

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Bilfinger. Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Arcosa pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bilfinger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

88.1% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcosa and Bilfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bilfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcosa presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Bilfinger.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Bilfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 12.88% 6.04% 3.97% Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcosa beats Bilfinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; hydrogen, hydropower, wind power services. Further, the company provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. Bilfinger SE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

