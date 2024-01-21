Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.46 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $447.40 million and $35.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $55.45 or 0.00133050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,105 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,068.48013306 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.40829154 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 447 active market(s) with $40,053,338.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.