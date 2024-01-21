Citizens Business Bank Acquires 2,349 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 166,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 128.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.38. 6,391,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

