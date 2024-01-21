West Coast Financial LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 6,528,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,346. The company has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

