Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Tesla stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.12. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

