Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,392,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
