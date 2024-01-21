West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

