Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 30.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 113.3% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 95.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $482.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

