Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,498.94

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $36,498.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00019131 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00020167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,676.98 or 1.00010112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011391 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00215313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173908 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,007.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.