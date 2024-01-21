WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 760,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

