Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 22,820 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 765.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

