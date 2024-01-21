Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.