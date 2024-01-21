Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $42.35 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.35 million and $2.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,564,360 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

