Bitcoiva One Day Volume Reaches $724,326.64 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $157.01 million and approximately $724,326.64 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00023469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.00574897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00181227 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.79016972 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $698,465.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.