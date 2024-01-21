WAX Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. WAX has a total market capitalization of $204.93 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,117,735,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,359,967 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,117,458,878.194751 with 3,400,083,464.5410595 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05985202 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,086,879.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

